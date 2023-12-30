Kwara Distributes Mobility Aids To People Living With Disabilities

Kwara State Governor, AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq has distributed mobility aids worth millions of naira to people living with disabilities (PLWDs) to improve their living standards in the state.

Speaking at the brief ceremony in Ilorin, the state capital, on Saturday, AbdulRazaq said the programme is one of numerous interventions of his administration to address the social needs of the physically challenged and the less privileged across the nooks and crannies of the state.

He said: “I am here to flag off the distribution of mobility aids to people living with disabilities. It is an annual event of this administration to put smiles on the faces of the people living with disabilities.

“Today’s programme is again one out of the numerous social intervention programmes this administration has executed for the benefit of the citizens. We have continually provided succour to the needy, downtrodden and the less privileged across the nooks and crannies of the State.”

Items distributed included wheelchairs, tricycles, guide canes, hearing aids, walking sticks and crutches.

The Governor said his administration has been showing kindness to the people living with disabilities through skills acquisition such as sending them to Farm Craft Centre, Isheri-Olofin Lagos State to learn certain trades for them to be self-reliant and be productive members of the public.

Represented by his Chief of Staff, Prince Abdulkadir Mahe, AbdulRazaq called on the public-spirited individuals, philanthropists and corporate bodies in the state to complement the government’s efforts at improving the living conditions of persons with disabilities.

“With such skills and support, we hope to guarantee their dignity as human beings who do not need to beg for alms to survive. Similarly, we have continually provided timely relief materials to our people at the School for Special Needs, at Oyun. Indeed, we have appointed persons living with disabilities to top government positions, including in the civil service,” he said.

He congratulated the recipients and urged them to keep the items in good use.

In her address, the state Commissioner for Social Development, Mrs Opeyemi Oluwakemi Folashade, said Governor AbdulRazaq approved the procurement of mobility aids and appliances for physically challenged people to ease their movement in a bid to ensure full participation and inclusiveness of people living with disabilities.

The Commissioner appealed to key stakeholders and government agencies to work closely with the Ministry and bring up implementable plans to ensure that people living with disability enjoy basic human rights.

Some of the beneficiaries, who spoke at the event such as Mrs Adesola Alasi from Obbo-Aiyegunle, Ekiti local government; Omotosho Badmus (Asa); Mr Shittu Muyideen (Offa); and Rihanat Taiye Yinusa (Ilorin West), appreciated the Governor’s gesture, especially his love and passion for the welfare of people living with disabilities.

They prayed to God to continue to guide the Governor and grant his administration a success.