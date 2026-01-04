Kwara Directs School Reopening Monday

The Kwara State Ministry of Education and Human Capital Development has directed the reopening of schools across the state on Monday, January 5, 2026, except in areas currently under special security measures.

Commissioner for Education and Human Capital Development, Dr Lawal Olohungbebe, announced the directive in a statement, assuring parents and guardians that adequate arrangements have been made to ensure the safety of learners and teachers.

“We welcome our children and teachers back to school across the state. Learning activities are to resume immediately in all but areas earlier identified to be under special security surveillance,” he said.

“This structured school resumption is designed to keep our children out of harm’s way amid renewed security operations. Normal school activities will resume in such places very soon.”

The commissioner, speaking on behalf of the ministry in collaboration with the Teaching Service Commission (TESCOM) and the State Universal Basic Education Board (SUBEB), wished students, teachers, and parents a prosperous New Year and a successful academic session.

Meanwhile, the ministry has introduced a radio-based learning initiative to expand access to education beyond conventional classroom settings.

The initiative, which reflects the innovative drive of the AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq administration, is supported by UNICEF and the Nigeria Learning Passport and will commence on Monday, January 5.

According to the statement, the radio lessons will air on Midland FM (99.1) at 11:00 a.m. on Mondays, 1:00 p.m. on Wednesdays, and 2:30 p.m. on Fridays. Additional radio stations are expected to be added soon to broaden coverage across the state.