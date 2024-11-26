Kwara Dep. Gov. Lauds His Principal’s Giant Strides

Share

...Osi campus has all it takes for academic expansion – Prof. Binta Sulyman

The Kwara State Deputy Governor, Elder Kayode Alabi, has commended his Principal, Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq for his giant strides in bringing the State to an enviable standard.

Elder Alabi gave the commendation during an assessment visit to the Osi satellite campus of Kwara State University.

In the same vein, the Chairman, House of Assembly Committee on Education, Hon. Mohammed Baba Saliu, who was also at the Osi campus for the same assessment visit, appraised the Governor for his painstaking efforts at completing a project of this magnitude to standard.

The Chairman congratulated the students on their successful relocation to the Osi Campus and admonished them to be good ambassadors of the noble institution, paying particular attention to the professional touch of the project.

Speaking during the visit, the Commissioner for Tertiary Education, Dr. Mary Ronke Arinde, explained that the Osi -Ilesha-Baruba Campuses of KWASU were meant to complement the current academic offerings of the institution and to add robust sustainability of the functional facilities of the institution.

Dr. Arinde hinted that the project, which initially suffered some setbacks, was re-awarded to another set of contractors on April 19, 2024, by Governor AbdulRazaq.

She appreciated the governor for considering the initiative of re-awarding the two projects to Muis Engineering Company and Texus Nigeria Limited to handle both campuses, respectively.

The Commissioner also appreciated the Deputy Governor and the entire members of the House of Assembly Committee on Education for their visit and for showing great interest in the Osi-Ilesha-Baruba satellite Campuses’ projects.

In her remarks, the Head of the Osi Campus and Dean of the Faculty of Environmental Sciences, Prof. Binta Ajibola Sulyman, appreciated the efforts and magnanimity of the Governor for making the Osi Campus a reality, which she described as a landmark and huge investment in the tertiary education sector.

She reiterated that the project, which occupies about 2,000 hectares of land, has the tendency to expand in the near future, describing it as the first of its kind in the country being a world-class standard.

Prof Sulyman assured that the project has all it takes to accommodate all courses offered by the faculty, such as Architecture, Estate Management, Urban and Regional Planning Surveys, and Fine and Applied Arts, among others.

She thanked the people of the host community for their hospitality, reception, and anxiety towards the commencement of the academic program on the campus.

