Kwara Dep Gov Harps On Prayers, Patience At KAM Holding Carol

The Kwara State Deputy Governor, Mr Kayode Alabi, has stressed the need for Nigerians to remain patient, prayerful and steadfast in their faith, saying that the current challenges facing the country can only be overcome through collective belief in God and unity of purpose.

Alabi made the call in Ilorin, the Kwara State capital, at the 15th annual Christmas Carol of KAM Holding Limited, held at the company’s corporate headquarters.

The Deputy Governor, who was represented by the Senior Special Assistant to the Governor on Religion (Christianity), Reverend Timothy Akangbe, also urged the people to continue to pray for both the federal and subnational governments, noting that moments of uncertainty require deeper reliance on divine guidance.

He commended the management of KAM Holding for sustaining the annual Christmas carol, describing it as a corporate initiative that promotes gratitude, moral reflection and peaceful coexistence.

“We want to give glory to God for sparing our lives. Christmas is a season we cannot forget. The carol season itself brings supernatural joy, and it is on this premise that we rejoice with KAM Holding for sustaining this event for the past 15 years,” he said.

The event attracted prominent personalities, including the Vice Chairman of KAM Holding Limited and Convener of the carol, Erelu Bolanle Yusuf; the wife of the Olofa of Offa, Hajia Mistura Gbadamosi; Mrs Jumoke Faysal Harb; and Hajia Bola Gold.

In her remarks, Erelu Yusuf described Christmas as a season that brings joy, love and hope, urging Nigerians to embrace kindness, generosity and compassion for one another.

According to her, the yuletide goes beyond festivities, stressing that it teaches care for the less privileged and promotes social harmony within communities.

“Christmas reminds us that the true spirit of the season lies in giving from the heart and being thankful for what we have,” she said.

Speaking on the purpose of the gathering, a senior member of staff of KAM Holding Limited, Elder S.T. Odeyemi, said the carol was organised to appreciate God for the growth of the company, adding that its current achievements were beyond initial expectations.

He lauded the leadership of the firm for what he described as fairness and inclusiveness in staff welfare, disclosing that about 20 Christian staff members had been sponsored to Jerusalem, while Muslim workers also benefitted from pilgrimage sponsorship to Saudi Arabia.

The celebration featured praise and worship sessions, with participants singing and dancing in thanksgiving, as KAM Holding marked its 15th consecutive annual Christmas carol.