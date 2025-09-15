Kwara Debate Champions Get N7m Reward From Gov AbdulRazaq

Kwara State Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq has boosted the morale of the state’s champions at the 2025 President’s Schools Debate, fulfilling his pledge with a ₦7 million cash reward.

The governor presented ₦1 million each to four outstanding students and ₦500,000 each to six tutors, recognizing their remarkable performance at the national competition held in Abeokuta, Ogun State.

According to AbdulRazaq, the gesture underscores his administration’s commitment to promoting educational excellence, stressing that the victory was a product of ongoing reforms in the sector.

He added that the champions have made Kwara proud and inspired other students, reaffirming that his government remains committed to encouraging brilliance, rewarding hard work, and raising the standard of education in the state.