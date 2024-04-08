Kwara: Daughter Drags Father To Court Over Sexual Assault

A resident of the Olorunsogo area, Bode Saadu in the Moro Local Government Area of Kwara State, identified as Simbiat Moshood has accused her father, Alhaji Mashood of sexual abuse.

Simbiat Moshood dragged his father before the Upper Area Court in the town for the said offence.

Simbiat, the complainant, said that the accused had been abusing her sexually and threatening to kill or put her in jail if she told anyone.

“The act has become my father’s habit, I am his only daughter and that is why my mother has refused to return home after they divorced.

“My father’s second wife had once caught us in the act and do make jest of me and alleging ritualistic activity,” the complainant said.

Barrister Toyin Onaolapo, the accused’s attorney, asked the court to release his client on bond.

In presiding over the case, Magistrate Abdul Yekeen granted bail to the accused and adjourned the trial until April 15, 2024.