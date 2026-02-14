In a strategic move to bolster border security and streamline operations, the Acting Customs Area Controller, Kwara Area Command, Deputy Comptroller of Customs Najeem Akanmu Ogundeyi, has commenced a series of working visits to sister security agencies and relevant stakeholders within Kwara State.

DC Ogundeyi, who officially assumed leadership of the Command on 16th December 2025, described the outreach as a core component of his management strategy, nothing that the engagements are strictly on collaboration, which is one of the policy thrusts of the Comptroller General of Customs (CGC), Bashir Adewale Adeniyi MFR.

During the visits, the Acting CAC emphasised the necessity of a united front in tackling the evolving security challenges in Kwara state.

He added: “Upon assuming office, I considered it a priority to engage with my counterparts to familiarise myself and strengthen the existing synergy between our organisations.”

DC Ogundeyi added that, given the current security landscape, it is imperative to recognise that no single agency can achieve total success in isolation, saying “by working together, we foster an environment conducive to the execution of our respective mandates, ultimately ensuring the peaceful coexistence of all citizens in Kwara State”.

The Acting Area Controller further noted that his predecessor provided comprehensive briefings regarding the high level of cooperation existing among security agencies in the state, a factor he credited for the Command’s recent operational successes.

He assured stakeholders that his administration would be anchored on mutual respect, professionalism, transparency, and strict adherence to the rule of law.

“I am here to cement the established rapport between our services. I seek the same level of cooperation and support accorded to my predecessor. Together, we shall work diligently to secure our national borders and achieve our collective objectives,” he added.

DC Ogundeyi also reminded stakeholders that while the Nigeria Customs Service is fundamentally charged with revenue generation and trade facilitation, its role in national security and the protection of lives and property remains paramount.

In their respective responses, the Heads of the various security formations welcomed the Acting CAC, pledging their unwavering support and commitment to maintaining a robust intelligence-sharing and operational partnership with the Nigeria Customs Service.

The agencies of which the new Ag. Area Controller collaborates with are; The Nigeria Army, Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS), Correctional Service, Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), DSS, NDLEA, among others.