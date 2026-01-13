Kwara: Customs Intercepts Contraband Worth N1.2bn

The Kwara Area Command of the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) has recorded major anti-smuggling breakthroughs barely weeks after a change in leadership, intercepting contraband items valued at over N1.2 billion.

The Acting Area Controller, DC Najeem Akanmu Ogundeyi, disclosed this on Tuesday during a press conference in Ilorin, where he officially showcased the seizures made less than one month after assuming office.

Ogundeyi said the achievements reflect the Command’s renewed resolve to strictly enforce the Customs Act, 2023, and decisively clamp down on all forms of smuggling in the state.

“From the day I assumed duty, I made it clear that this Command would operate with zero tolerance for compromise, guided by professionalism and intelligence-driven operations,” he said. “I am pleased to report that these directives have already started yielding positive results.”

According to him, the seizures were made through sustained patrols and credible intelligence across various border routes and highways within the Command’s area of responsibility.

Items intercepted include 389 bales of second-hand clothing and 108 sacks of used bags, seized around the Ogbomosho–Eiyenkorin Expressway at about 4:34 a.m. Officers also intercepted 6,500 litres of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) at different patrol bases along border communities in the Bukuro axis.

In the Okuta axis, Customs operatives seized 450 bags of foreign parboiled rice, each weighing 50kg, alongside a Mercedes-Benz GLE350 (2016 model). Two brand-new luxury vehicles — a 2025 Toyota Land Cruiser VX and a 2025 Lexus LX600 — were also intercepted around the Bode Saadu area of Kwara State. The vehicles, Ogundeyi said, are currently under detention for further investigation.

Additionally, 170 pieces of used tyres were intercepted along the Lagos–Jebba Expressway.

The Acting Area Controller put the total Duty Paid Value (DPV) of the seizures at ₦1,219,209,369.

“These seizures clearly show that smuggling activities will not be tolerated under my watch,” Ogundeyi warned. “Anyone involved in acts of economic sabotage will be dealt with strictly in accordance with the law.”

He commended officers and men of the Command for their dedication and resilience, noting that their commitment—often under challenging conditions—made the successes possible.

Ogundeyi also sent a strong message to smugglers, declaring that Kwara State is no longer a safe corridor for illegal trade.

“We will continue to deploy all lawful means to protect the nation’s economy and ensure full compliance with Customs laws,” he said.

He appealed to residents and stakeholders to support the Service with timely and credible information, stressing that Customs officers are partners in national development.

“Customs is not an enemy of the people,” he added. “We are working to secure our borders, facilitate legitimate trade, and strengthen the economy.”

Ogundeyi assured residents that the Command would sustain its enforcement drive while upholding professionalism, transparency, and respect for human rights in all operations.