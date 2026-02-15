In a strategic move to bolster border security and streamline operations, the Acting Customs Area Controller, Kwara Area Command, Deputy Comptroller of Customs Najeem Akanmu Ogundeyi, has commenced a series of working visits to sister security agencies and relevant stakeholders within Kwara State.

DC Ogundeyi, who officially assumed leadership of the Command on December 16, 2025, described the outreach as a core component of his management strategy, noting that the engagements are strictly on collaboration, which is one of the policy thrusts of the Comptroller General of Customs (CGC), Bashir Adewale Adeniyi MFR. During the visits, the Acting CAC emphasised the necessity of a united front in tackling the evolving security challenges in Kwara State.

He added: “Upon assuming office, I considered it a priority to engage with my counterparts to familiarise myself and strengthen the existing synergy between our organisations.”

DC Ogundeyi added that, given the current security landscape, it is imperative to recognise that no single agency can achieve total success in isolation, saying “by working together, we foster an environment conducive to the execution of our respective mandates, ultimately ensuring the peaceful coexistence of all citizens in Kwara State”.