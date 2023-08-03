Kwara: Customs Boss Visits Peace Pharmaceutical Company Over Fire Incident

The Customs Area Controller, Kwara Command, Comptroller Kehinde Dehinde Ilesanmi, has paid a sympathy visit to the management of Peace Pharmaceutical Company over the fire incident that gutted the company.

It would be recalled that on Tuesday, the Peace Pharmaceutical Company, Ilorin, was gutted by fire which destroyed property worth millions of naira.

Speaking during the visit, Comptroller Ilesanmi said the role of the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) is not only to collect revenue but also to facilitate trade through forums like this, adding that the Peace Pharmaceutical Company is one of the excise factories in the state that contributed greater percentage to the revenue profile of the Command.

He added: “We fill your pains, I’m here to sympathise with you over the fire incident and to equally notify you that the management of NSC is with you at this trying period.

The Command Controller, however, prayed that God should strengthen and replenish the management with what was lost during the fire outbreak.

In his response, the Managing Director of Peace Pharmaceutical Company, Dr Samuel Akinlaja, appreciated Comptroller Ilesanmi for his magnanimity, thanking God that no life was lost during the inferno.