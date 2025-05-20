Kwara CSC To Conduct Oral Interviews For Shortlisted Health Workers

Share

The Kwara State Civil Service Commission has scheduled oral interviews for shortlisted candidates in the medical and health sectors.

According to a press statement issued on Tuesday by the Permanent Secretary of the Commission, Hajia Kifayat Jimoh, the interviews will take place on Wednesday, 21st May, and Thursday, 22nd May 2025, starting at 8:00 a.m. daily at the Commission’s premises in GRA, Ilorin.

“Sequel to the submission of applications from members of the public, the interview for the shortlisted candidates is hereby scheduled as follows: Consultants, Resident Doctors, Nurses, Pharmacists, Medical Records Officers, and Medical Laboratory Scientists,” the statement read.

It further stated that the interview for the aforementioned categories will hold on Wednesday, 21st May 2025, while interviews for Health Attendants and Cleaners will be conducted on Thursday, 22nd May 2025. Both sessions will take place at the Commission’s conference room.

The Commission emphasized that all invited candidates must adhere strictly to their interview dates, warning that there will be no rescheduling or makeup interviews for absentees.

