Kwara CP Blames Surge In Kidnapping On Informants, Youths’ Recruitment

The Kwara State Commissioner of Police, Adekimi Ojo, has revealed the real reasons kidnappings and banditry have been booming in the state, blaming the surge on the involvement of informants and the recruitment of youths with mouthwatering inducements by the criminals to source for victims.

The Commissioner of Police, who disclosed this at a press conference in Ilorin on Friday evening, however, assured that the Command would not relent in its efforts to fight the menace to a standstill in the state.

He said, “About Kidnappers recruiting people, yes, definitely they entice them. They have cheap money to give. That’s what they do. They promise, they give, they entice them. We discover that most of the problems security agents have in Kwara State have to do with the fact that there are too many informants for the kidnappers.

“But we are not relenting on our efforts, we will fight them to a standstill, and I want to plead with everyone to be security conscious always and be ready to volunteer useful information to security agencies on criminal elements in their areas.”

The CP lamented that the failure of the relations and families of the abducted people to inform the police of the developments had denied the police the same device to track kidnappers across the country. He added that instead of informing the police of their dilemma for necessary actions, the relations and families of abducted victims would be seeking ransom money to pay the Kidnappers.

He said: “The problem is that, when your ward is in the hands of the kidnappers, the kidnappers will threaten you that if you tell the police, they are going to kill the victim. “So, because of that, many people will not give police information. They prefer to secretly go and pay ransom without telling the police, so that’s why we are encouraging people to speak out.”

He commended Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq for his untiring efforts to rid the state of banditry and kidnappings, stressing that he’s so concerned and he’s doing everything to ensure that the menace is nipped in the bud in the State.