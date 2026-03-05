Kwara: Court Sentences Two To Death For Armed Robbery, Kidnapping

The Kwara State High Court sitting in Ilorin has sentenced two men, Abubakar Sodiki and Abubakar Mohammed, to death by hanging.

The convicts were prosecuted for criminal conspiracy, armed robbery, kidnapping, and illegal possession of firearms.

Delivering his judgment, Justice Ahmed Gegele said the evidence before the court clearly established the involvement of the defendants in the offences.

On the charge relating to illegal possession of firearms, Justice Gegele convicted the defendants under counts three and four.

The prosecution counsel, Muslimah Suleiman, argued that the charges brought against the defendants were sufficiently proven by the evidence presented before the court.

Counsel to the defendants, Shu’aib Ibrahim, pleaded with the court to temper justice with mercy.

While the first defendant begged the court for leniency, the second defendant maintained that he knew nothing about the allegations and urged the court to discharge and acquit him.

The prosecution, however, told the court that it was not aware of any previous criminal record against the defendants.

In his ruling, Justice Gegele said he had carefully considered the allocutus of the defendants but noted that the court could not exercise discretion where the law clearly prescribes punishment for the offences.

He subsequently sentenced the defendants to death by hanging.

On the charges of illegal possession of firearms, the court sentenced them to 10 years’ imprisonment.

For the offence of kidnapping, the court sentenced the convicts to life imprisonment.

The judge held that the sentences would run according to the provisions of the law.

The case, which commenced on April 29, 2025, had its final addresses adopted on July 30, 2025, before the judgment was delivered.

It would be recalled that the victim, Alhaji Saheed Arowasi of Boriya in Baruten Local Government Area of Kwara State, had earlier narrated his ordeal in the hands of the kidnappers while testifying before the court.

He told the court that the kidnappers initially demanded a ransom of N100 million, but after negotiations, the amount was reduced to N10 million before he was eventually released.