Kwara: Court Sentences 2 To Death For Armed Robbery, Kidnapping

The Kwara State High Court sitting in Ilorin has sentenced two men, Abubakar Sodiki and Abubakar Mohammed to death by hanging. The convicts were prosecuted for criminal conspiracy, armed robbery, kidnapping and illegal possession of firearms.

Delivering his judgment, Justice Ahmed Gegele said the evidence before the court clearly established the involvement of the defendants in the offences.

On the charge relating to illegal possession of firearms, Justice Gegele convicted the defendants under counts three and four. The prosecution counsel, Muslimah Suleiman, had argued that the charges brought against the defendants were sufficiently established by the evidence presented before the court.

Counsel to the defendants, Shu’aib Ibrahim pleaded with the court to temper justice with mercy. While the first defendant begged the court for leniency, the second defendant maintained that he knew nothing about the allegations and urged the court to discharge and acquit him.

The prosecution however told the court that it was not aware of any previous criminal record against the defendants. In his ruling, Justice Gegele said he had carefully considered the allocutus of the defendants, but noted that the court could not exercise discretion where the law had clearly prescribed punishment for the offences.

He subsequently sentenced the defendants to death by hanging. On the charges of illegal possession of firearms, the court sen- tenced them to 10 years imprison- ment.

For the offence of kidnapping, the court sentenced the convicts to life imprisonment. The judge held that the sen- tences would run according to the provisions of the law.