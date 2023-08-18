Kwara: Court Remands Talolorun, Prominent Isese Activist For Defaming Emir Of Ilorin

Adegbola Abdulazeez, also known as Talolorun (Who is God), is a well-known activist and devotee of Ilorin Isese has been detained and imprisoned in Kwara State on charges of slander.

According to reports, Talolorun was detained on Wednesday, August 16 in Ibadan, Oyo State capital for, among other things, defaming the Emir of Ilorin.

On August 17, according to a post shared on his Facebook page, the activist had been charged with a crime and requested assistance from other Isese practitioners.

“All Isese practitioners, meet Taniolohun in court in Ilorin,” stated the message. Extremely urgent.

In a video posted on YouTube on Thursday, Taniolorun was also seen debating the outcome of a previous meeting between Isese practitioners, their attorney, and the police regarding the ban on Isese festivals in Ilorin.

“To those who said we would not celebrate the Isese festival in Ilorin…have you all been served breakfast now?

“We (Isese devotees) went with our lawyer to the police station in Ilorin and everyone involved in this case was served, including the Emir of Ilorin.

“Isese devotees are peace-loving people, we are not troublemakers, we simply wanted to celebrate our festivals but were stopped and asked to seek permission. When Muslims want to celebrate Sallah, do they need permission to do this as well? Why demand that from Isese worshippers?

“The commissioner of police, who said we do not have permission to celebrate our festivals in Ilorinm, has also been served court papers, he should come out and explain where this was stated in the constitution of Nigeria.

“Despite offering to change the location of our festival from the Yemoja river in the state to another, we were still denied this. Is the police not supposed (sic) to support and protect us? Now, the commissioner of police, the Emir of Ilorin, and everyone closely involved in this case have been served court papers.

“The proposed August 20th Isese day will hold even though these emirs have connived with the police to stop the celebration. I received so many threats from online bullies unbeknownst to me, these alfas were conniving with the police to ensure the festival never holds.

“You see at this point, those advocating for Isese devotees to stay away from Ilorin, need to stop. Is there another law besides the Nigerian constitution? We all have the right to worship.

“At this point in this land of Ilorin, called the Emirate, the Isese worshippers will have the right to worship as well. Why is it so hard for the alfas to preach peace and allow everyone to celebrate how they wish? Shouldn’t we all be preaching and seeking for peace to reign in the same state we all love?” Talolorun asked.

A video by an admin on Talolrun’s page Friday also confirmed Talolrun’s arrest assuring supporters that the popular Isese advocate will regain his freedom.

“Yoruba people celebrating the arrest of Talolorun, did you believe he would not be eventually arrested?

“They have been trying to arrest him for a long time so his arrest did not come as a surprise to us.

“He can not be killed because he did not kill anyone. He will be free. He did not rape anyone, he was only sharing his thoughts on the situation of things

“Arresting Talolorun does not mean the world will end. We are fighting for our ancestors. We are fighting for our culture and tradition not to go into extinction.

“The economy of Nigeria has continued to dwindle yet none of you is fighting to save the country but when it comes to Isese worship, everyone suddenly has a voice.”

A lawyer Abdulkadir Ademola Ajasa, speaking after the court session Thursday, shed more light on the reason behind Talolorun’s arrest.

According to Ajasa, “This issue does not have a relation to Isese. Before his arrest, the people of Isese visited the commissioner of police on Monday, seeking permission to celebrate the Isese festival in Ilorin.

“The commissioner of police told them if permitted is granted it will cause a lot of damage and chaos. They were advised to visit other places in Kwara state to celebrate the festival.

“The reason he was arrested is that he defamed the character of those mentioned earlier and he has always been inciting the public to go against Ilorin based on the atrocity he committed when he burned the Quran. If these things are not handled properly, it could lead to religious crisis.”

Another cleric, who spoke in court also confirmed the lawyer’s statement saying Taniolorun insulted the Muslim leaders, an act that will not be tolerated.

“Talolorun believes he knows it all. Our Emir and every other leader are not to be disrespected. This needs to be curtailed,” he said.