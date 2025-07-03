Kwara Court Jails Truck Driver, 3 Others In Ilorin

Justice Abimbola Awogboro of a Federal High Court in Ilorin, the Kwara State capital, has convicted and sentenced a truck driver, Olamilekan Basit, to one year imprisonment over offences bordering on possession of solid minerals without lawful authority.

Olamilekan was arrested for unlawfully transporting 30 tons of assorted solid minerals without proper authorisation at Balla, in Asa Local Government Area of the State.

The Judge also convicted and sentenced a 25-year-old professional photographer, Oyerinde Gbolahan Sodiq, to 300 hours community service at five hours per day for offences bordering on cybercrime.

Also convicted by the same court are Ibrahim Ismail Aranfajo, a phone seller, and one Maruf Ridwan Babawale, who stood trial before Justice Haleema Saleeman of the Kwara State High Court in Ilorin.

The conviction and sentencing of the defendants followed their arraignment by the Ilorin Zonal Directorate of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC on separate charge.

Specifically, the charge against Olamilekan reads: “That you, Olamilekan Basit on or about the 11th Day of June 2024.

At Balla, ASA Local Government Area of Kwara State, within the jurisdiction of this Honourable Court, without lawful authority, came into possession of minerals to wit:

Thirty tons of minerals, conveyed in a Truck, with offence, contrary to and punishable under Section 134 (b) of the Nigerian Minerals and Mining Act, 2007”.

Similarly, particulars of the charge against Oyerinde read: “That you, OYERINDE GBOLAHAN SODIQ, on or about the the 6th day of August 2024 to 17th February 2025 in Ilorin, Kwara State, within the jurisdiction of this Honourable Court, fraudently impersonated one VICKIE MARY with intent to gain advantage for yourself from I’ve Canner, whom you chatted with via your telegram Account number +12136826219, and did gain $550; you thereby committed an offence contrary to section 22 (2) (I) of the cybercrime (prohibition prevention,Etc.) Act 2015 and punishable under Section 22 (2) (b)(IV) of the same Act.