Kwara Court Jails Man For 5 Years For Slitting Throat

Justice I. Olawoyin of the Kwara State High Court has convicted a man for the offences of attempted culpable homicide and causing grievous hurt.

The defendant, Abdullateef Yakub, was accused of using a knife to slit the throat of one Abubakar Babatunde at the Shao Garage area of Ilorin, the state capital on December 26, 2023.

The case, examined by the court, saw the prosecution, led by the Attorney General and commissioner for Justice, Senior Ibrahim Sulyman Esq, presenting four witnesses, including the victim, to testify against the defendant.

The defendant also had the opportunity to testify for himself and called his father as a witness in his defence.

After reviewing the evidence presented by both parties, Hon. Justice Olawoyin found the defendant guilty as charged.

The defendant was sentenced to five years’ imprisonment for the offence of attempted culpable homicide and three years’ imprisonment with a fine of N50,000 for causing grievous hurt.

Both sentences are to run concurrently, meaning the defendant will serve a total of five years in prison.

Speaking with journalists after the court proceedings, the Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice said the prosecution ensured that justice was served in the matter, adding that the conviction and sentence underscored the judiciary’s commitment to holding perpetrators of violent crimes accountable for their actions.