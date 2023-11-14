Kwara Complies With NLC, TUC Directive On Nationwide Strike

Organised labour in Kwara State on Tuesday complied with the nationwide strike declared by its national leadership in reaction to the assault on the National President of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), Joe Ajaero in Imo State.

Some of the offices, visited by our correspondent in Ilorin, the state capital, including the Main Secretariat housing most of the ministries, were discovered to be under lock and key as the staff, except pockets of the management staff, stayed away from their offices.

Also, the Governor’s Office, power holding office within the metropolis, was under lock and key, just as some students of public schools were seen playing around the school premises as their classes were also under lock and key as the teachers totally complied with the national strike. Operatives of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) were seen manning the premises of the Power Holding Company.

A visit to the General Hospital, Ilorin, and some maternity homes and dispensaries across the capital city of Ilorin showed total compliance with the labour directive as only a handful of the management staff were seen attending to the patients.

However, the strike action was not complied with by the majority of the private schools in the capacity city as pupils and students were seen receiving lectures from their teachers in a peaceful atmosphere.

Speaking with our Correspondent on the strike, the Kwara state Chairman, Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), Comrade Saheed Murtala Olayinka, said there was total compliance in the state in compliance with the directive of their national body.

He said: “However, I was made to understand that we have one or two offices that were opened, but we will strategise how we are going to picket them. The strike has commenced fully here in Kwara State; we want to organise a picketing committee as we are trying to make ours solid.”

It would be recalled that the National leadership of the labour movement in the country declared the nationwide strike beginning on Tuesday in reaction to the assault on the National President, Joe Ajaero, while in Imo state to fight for the welfare of workers in the state.

The NLC alleged that the workers in the state were being owed 31 months’ salaries, while thousands were classified and declared as ghost workers, according to a statement defending the strike action.