Kwara Community Launches Women’s Club To Promote Empowerment

Share

A new chapter in grassroots development has been opened in Igbaja, a community in Ifelodun Local Government Area of Kwara State, with the official launch of the Igbaja Queens Club (IQC), a women-led initiative focused on empowerment, unity, and self-reliance.

The launch ceremony, held at the palace of the Elese of Igbaja, brought together traditional rulers, community leaders, and supporters of the developmental initiative.

Formed by women in the community, IQC aims to equip women and children with life-changing vocational skills and capacity-building programmes that can enhance income generation and improve household welfare.

Speaking on behalf of the group, Queen Muibat Olagunju, the Yeye Meso of Igbaja, said the initiative stemmed from a strong desire to uplift women and build stronger families and communities.

“Our dream is to empower women and children. We’re working towards establishing a vocational centre where practical skills will be taught to help women earn a living and support their families,” she said.

Echoing the same vision, Hajia Rasheedat Oladimeji Oye, the Erelu of Igbaja, and Queen Arinola Aroyehun, reiterated the club’s inclusive approach.

“We want every woman with the will to grow to know that she belongs here,” said Queen Arinola.

Membership, according to Queen Olagunju, is open to all women who are either natives of Igbaja or married into the town. She called for wider participation to strengthen unity and foster collective progress.

Queen Muibat Aribidesi also expressed gratitude for the successful and hitch-free event, thanking God for safe travels granted to members who came from across Nigeria and abroad.

In his remarks, the Elese of Igbaja, His Royal Majesty Dr. Ahmed Awuni Babalola Arepo III, described the initiative as a “symbol of unity and selfless service,” and encouraged the women to remain dedicated to their cause.

Also speaking, the Asiwaju of Igbomina Land and Arogundade of Lagos, Alhaji AbdulRaheem Oladimeji, pledged his support and urged the club to ensure inclusivity in all its activities.

To support the proposed vocational hub, the club appealed for financial pledges and donations from prominent individuals and corporate bodies.

The event featured gift presentations to female students, cultural performances, and music, showcasing the community’s rich heritage and marking a new beginning for the women of Igbaja.

Share