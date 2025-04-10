Kwara Community Holds Nationwide Prayers For NNPCL Boss, Ojulari

Share

…Lauds Tinubu, Gov AbdulRazaq on the appointment

The people of the Oke-Ode community in the Ifelodun Local Government Area of Kwara State have organised a special nationwide and diaspora prayer session for the newly appointed Group Chief Executive Officer (GCEO) of the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL), Engr. Bashir Bayo Ojulari.

New Telegraph recalls that President Bola Tinubu appointed Engr. Bayo Ojulari to replace Mele Kyari as the head of the NNPCL, making him the first indigene of Kwara State to occupy the top position at the national oil company.

The prayer, which was held simultaneously across Nigeria and in countries where indigenes of Oke-Ode reside, was aimed at seeking divine guidance, abundant wisdom, and protection for the new NNPCL boss as he undertakes this important national assignment.

In Ilorin, the Kwara State capital, the prayer session, led by the Chief Missioner of the Oke-Ode Muslim Community, Ilorin branch, Alhaji Abdulrauf Balogun, took place at the Ansarudeen Mosque along Taiwo Road.

Special prayers were also offered for President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and the Governor of Kwara State and Chairman of the Nigeria Governors’ Forum, AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, asking for divine direction in the discharge of their duties.

Speaking after the prayer, the Deputy Vice Chancellor of Al-Hikmah University, Ilorin, Prof. Nurudeen Sikirulahi, who is also the Arogun of Oke-Ode Land, thanked President Tinubu for appointing a son of the community to such a strategic national position.

Prof. Sikirulahi urged Engr. Ojulari to study the operating terrain, understand the socio-economic realities of the country, and remain mindful of the expectations of Nigerians.

“We are hopeful and praying that he will do well and be a good ambassador of his family and Oke-Ode land at large,” he said.

Also speaking, an aunt of the new GCEO, Alhaja Sidikat Aliyu (née Ojulari), described him as a hardworking and experienced professional who is well-suited for the role, praying to Almighty Allah to grant him the wisdom and strength needed to excel.

In his remarks, the Chairman of the Oke-Ode Community in Ilorin, Mustapha Ayoku Babatunde, said the community chose to organise a prayer session rather than a celebration to emphasise the importance of divine guidance in all human endeavours.

