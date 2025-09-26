Kwara Community Condemns Killing Of Illustrious Son By Bandits

…Urges police to bring perpetrators to justice

The Oro-Ago Development Union (ODU), on behalf of His Royal Majesty, Oba Johnson Olarewaju Dada, the Oloro of Oro-Ago Kingdom, has condemned the gruesome killing of an illustrious member of the union and a prominent member of the community, Chief David Depo Aina, alias Kebe, by bandits in Oyatedo, Oro-Ago Kingdom, Kwara State.

In a statement issued by the National Secretary of the ODU, Dr. Alfred Olatayo Awoyemi, said: “The entire good people of Oro-Ago, received with great shock and deep sorrow the tragic news of the kidnapping incident that occurred in our community this evening, (Thursday, 25th September, 2025) which led to the untimely death of one of our respected community leaders and an illustrious son of Oro-Ago Kingdom, Chief David Depo Aina (Alias Kebe).

“This cruel and barbaric act is not only an attack on the deceased and his family but also an assault on the peace, security, and dignity of our entire kingdom.

“We condemn in the strongest terms this heinous crime and call on the relevant security agencies to immediately swing into action to ensure that the perpetrators are apprehended and brought to justice without delay.

“We also urge governments at all levels to redouble their efforts in addressing the rising insecurity bedevilling our communities. Our people deserve to live in peace and go about their daily activities without fear.

“On behalf of the Oloro-in-Council and the entire Oro-Ago Kingdom, we commiserate with the bereaved family and pray that Almighty God grants them the fortitude to bear this painful loss.

“May the soul of our departed Chief rest in perfect peace. The ODU remains committed to working with all stakeholders to ensure the safety, security, and progress of Oro-Ago Kingdom.”

Chief Depo Aina (Kebe) was the Chief Executive Officer of Oyatedo First Hotel Ltd. and Baa’le of Oyatedo. He was a respected leader and an entrepreneur who contributed significantly to the development of Oyatedo and the entire Oro-Ago Kingdom. His dedication to community service and his passion for promoting local economic growth earned him a revered place in the hearts of many.