Kwara Commissioner To Parents: Let Children Choose Their Career Paths

The Kwara State Commissioner for Youths Development, Ambassador Shehu Usman Ndanusa, has called on parents to give their children the freedom to choose their career paths, rather than imposing personal preferences on them.

Speaking during the end-of-the-year party with students and parents of the Integrity Mission International Academy in Ilorin, the Commissioner emphasised the importance of nurturing individual talents and passions, which, according to him, are crucial for personal and professional growth.

He said: “Every child is unique, with their own strengths, abilities, and interests, parents should guide and support their children, but not force them into career paths that may not align with their talents or aspirations. This is key to ensuring fulfilled and successful individuals.

“Youths excel when they pursue careers they are passionate about. Let us work together to help them realize their potential and contribute meaningfully to society.”

The Commissioner also highlighted how some parents’ insistence on traditional career paths, such as medicine, law, or engineering, has led to frustration and lack of fulfilment among youths.

He called for a shift in perspective, encouraging parents to embrace new and unconventional career fields, such as technology, creative arts, sports, and entrepreneurship.

According to him, the administration of Mallam AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq has prioritised youths development to build a stronger and a more innovative society.

