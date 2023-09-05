Kwara Commissioner Tasks Management Staff On Commitment To Work

The management staff of the Kwara state Ministry of Tertiary Education and Heads of State-owned tertiary institutions have been charged to remain committed and steadfast towards realising the policy thrust of the state government in the tertiary education sector.

The new Commissioner for Tertiary Education, Dr. Mary Ronke Arinde, gave the charge on Tuesday in Ilorin, the state capital, during her maiden meeting with top management staff of the Ministry, shortly after assumption of duty.

She urged them to be proactive and bring up innovative ideas towards scaling up efficiency in their respective directorates.

The Commissioner, who called for punctuality at work, proactiveness and efficiency, sought a mutual working relationship with the management and staff of the Ministry.

In her remarks, the newly deployed Permanent Secretary, Barr. Sabitiyu Kikelomo Grillo, while congratulating the newly appointed Commissioner, assured her of the commitment and support of the staff of the Ministry towards a harmonious working relationship with her for the betterment of the state.

Barr. Grillo prayed for God’s guidance and the wisdom with which the Commissioner would paddle the affairs of the Ministry to greater heights.

All the management staff present at the meeting pledged their unflinching support and loyalty to the newly appointed Commissioner, the newly deployed Permanent Secretary as well as the administration of Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq.