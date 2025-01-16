Kwara Commissioner Delivers Maiden Lecture At LAUTECH

Share

Dedicates Award to Gov AbdulRazaq

The Kwara State Commissioner for Solid Minerals Development, Dr Alabi Afeez Abolore, has delivered the maiden edition of a lecture series organised for students in the Department of Estate Management, Ladoke Akinola University of Technology, Ogbomoso, Oyo State, with the theme, “Estate Management between the Academics and Practitioners: the catalyst for sustainable development.”

The lecture, which has a sub-theme, “Estate Surveyor and Valuer: The Indispensable Professional in National Sustainable Development”, was organised to keep the students abreast of the realities of Estate Management.

Dr Abolore Alabi, who highlighted the significance of professionalism and rudimentary procedures and processes in Estate Management practices, shared part of his humble beginning and journey in life with the students.

He, therefore, urged them to be good ambassadors of the University by embracing the ethics of their chosen career and to continue to uphold the motto of the profession of estate surveying, which is honesty, and devotion.

The Commissioner further admonished the students to study hard with strong determination and commitment as they prepare to become valuable estate valuers who would contribute to the growth and development of Nigeria.

The Commissioner, who presented an award of honour at the event, dedicated the award to the Executive Governor of Kwara State, Mallam AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq (CON), describing him as a visionary and progressive-minded leader, who is driving the governance and administration of the State with immeasurable reforms and initiatives.

The programme witnessed the presence of the Vice Chancellor, represented by the Dean, School of Postgraduate Studies, Prof. O.O Ogunleye; the Dean of the Faculty of Environmental Sciences Prof. M.A. Areo; the Head of Department, Dr M.A. Asani; Asani; Prof. B.T. Aluko, other heads of departments in the faculty; management and staff of the estate management department, among other notable figures in the university.

