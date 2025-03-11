Kwara Commissioner Charges Staff On Proactiveness

Share

The new Kwara State Commissioner for Solid Minerals Development, Abosede Olaitan Buraimoh, has charged staffers of the Ministry to be more proactive in the discharge of their duties, in order to take the ministry, and the State at large, to greater heights.

Buraimoh, who gave the charge on Tuesday on assumption of office, following the cabinet reshuffle, urged the management and entire staff of the Ministry to remain steadfast and committed to duty, in order to add value to governance.

The Commissioner appreciated the warm welcome accorded her on assumption of duty, appealing to them to be loyal and more dedicated to work so as to complement the government’s efforts.

She also charged the staff of various departments to work in synergy so as to ease their jobs and enhance productivity, with the aim of achieving target goals of the Ministry.

While handing over to the new Commissioner, the outgoing Commissioner, Alabi Afeez Abolore, appraised the staffers of the Ministry for their commitment and dedication to work, with an appeal that they give their new Principal maximum cooperation in order to achieve greater success.

In his remarks, the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry, Isiaka Yinka Olokoba, welcomed the new Commissioner and assured her of maximum support and cooperation.

While praying for greater success and achievements for Abolore in his new office as Commissioner for Agriculture and Rural Development, Olokoba also wished the newly posted Commissioner, Olaitan Buraimoh, a successful tenure of office in the state Ministry of Solid Minerals Development.

