The former Senate President, Dr Bukola Saraki, has condemned the Tuesday evening attack by suspected bandits on Eruku town in the southern part of Kwara State, describing it as shocking and deeply distressing.

This is as the former Governor of Kwara State said the attack has disrupted “The usually serene and peaceful atmosphere of the town,” and therefore requires immediate and decisive action from the authorities.

Saraki, who spoke on Wednesday said, “I received the sad news of the terrorist attack on Eruku town in my home state, Kwara, with great concern,” noting that several residents were injured while others were kidnapped.

“I sympathise with all the victims and their relatives. I pray for Allah’s healing, restoration and strength at this difficult time.”

However, Saraki urged the Federal Government and the heads of security agencies to swiftly secure the release of those abducted and strengthen security across the state.

“I call on the Federal Government, particularly the heads of our security agencies, to urgently act to ensure that the kidnapped victims of this sad incident regain their freedom and return home safely to their loved ones.”

He further emphasised the need for a robust, long-term security arrangement for the state, given its strategic national position.

“The state is one of the gateways into the country and a link between the southern and northern parts. This makes it deserving of a special security arrangement that will not jeopardise our national interest and internal peace,” Saraki added.

He prayed for divine intervention, saying: “May Allah (SWT) heal our land and help us defeat all those waging wars against Nigeria.”

The Guardian reported that Eruku town was thrown into chaos on Tuesday evening when armed masked men interrupted a church service and killed five worshippers, kidnapped many and later injured several, including a local vigilante, in their escape bid.

A viral video confirmed that the outlaws stormed a Christ Apostolic Church (CAC), Oke Isegun branch, and abducted several worshippers, including the officiating pastor.

According to eyewitnesses (names withheld), the attackers invaded the church during a gathering and opened fire, killing about five members on the spot.

“They also took away some worshippers,” she said amidst tears, adding that the kidnappers escaped with the kidnapped worshippers into nearby bush paths.

Residents say the incident has further heightened fear across the Eruku–Egbe boundary communities, which have faced repeated attacks in recent weeks.

The state police command has confirmed the Tuesday attack in Eruku.

The Command’s image maker, Adetoun Ejire-Adeyemi, in a statement, said the incident happened at about 18:00.

“The DPO Eruku and his team of police operatives, in collaboration with vigilantes, swiftly responded to the sound of gunshots emanating from the outskirts of the town, prompting the hoodlums to flee into the bush.

“Upon thorough search of the area, one male victim, Mr Aderemi, was discovered fatally shot inside the Christ Apostolic Church, Oke Isegun; while one Mr Tunde Asaba Ajayi, another victim of fatal gunshot, was found in the bush. A vigilante, Segun Alaja, sustained gunshot injuries and was immediately rushed to ECWA Hospital, Eruku, for medical treatment,” she stated.

The commissioner of police in the state, Adekimi Ojo, commended the swift response of the police and vigilantes; he also assured the public that security agencies will not relent until these hoodlums are totally decimated.