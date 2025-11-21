Kwara Church Attack Barbaric, Unconscionable – APC Elders’ Forum

The Elders’ Forum of the Kwara South All Progressives Congress (APC) has condemned the recent killings and abduction of worshipers at the Christ Apostolic Church (CAC), Eruku in Ekiti local government area, describing it as “barbaric, unconscionable and condemnable”.

The condemnation was contained in a statement by the forum’s Chairman, Sir Chief James Bamisaiye Ayeni, stating that “the recent mayhem at Eruku was disheartening, given the catalogue of vicious onslaughts in the recent past by the bandits in Kwara South, resulting in many killings, maiming, kidnapping, wanton destruction of property and displacement of our people from their ancestral homes”.

Buttressing his claims with statistics, Chief Ayeni recalled the attacks on Oke-Ode, Babanla and Oreke axis of Ifelodun LGA, where about 15 vigilantes, 12 Forest Guards and a Traditional Ruler were massacred, adding that, about two years ago, in Koro axis of Ekiti LG Council, the Women’s Leader of APC in the ward was abducted and subsequently killed by the bandits.

He said: “As if that was not sad enough, the Kabiyesi of Koro, HRH Oba General (Rtd) Olusegun Aremu, was gruesomely murdered while his Olori was kidnapped. These are just a few of the havoc wreaked in the Ekiti Local Government Area.

“In another dimension, not less than 50 people have been attacked by the bandits along Osi/Obbo-Ayegunle road in the last two years.

“In addition, both Isin and Irepodun LGAs have not been spared from the menace of banditry. Enough should be enough.

“In this circumstance, the Kwara South APC Elders Forum commiserates with the Owa of Eruku, His Royal Highness, Oba Busari Olarewaju, the families of the bereaved and the entire members of the Christ Apostolic Church.”

The forum, however, commended President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and Governor AbdulRahaman AbdulRazaq for rising up to the occasion by taking prompt actions to put a stop to further attacks by the deployment of heavy security personnel in Eruku axis.

“Equally worthy of commendation was the personal visit of Governor AbdulRahaman AbdulRazaq to commiserate with the good people of Eruku,” while expressing his gratitude to President Tinubu for approving the construction of the Ilorin-Kabba expressway that had been neglected over the years.

This positive step, he noted, would go a long way to strengthen the security and nip in the bud the menace of the subversive elements on the route.

Chief Ayeni also lauded the Commissioner of Police, Kwara State Command, the vigilantes group and Eruku Youths for their gallantry and bravery in defending their ancestral land, while

expressing his heartfelt condolences to all the Traditional Rulers and the entire people of Kwara South on the unfortunate incidents.