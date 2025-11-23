Kwara Church Attack: 38 Abducted Worshippers Regain Freedom

The 38 worshippers abducted during a brutal attack on Christ Apostolic Church (CAC), Eruku, in Ekiti Local Government Area of Kwara State have regained their freedom.

Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq broke the good news in a statement on Sunday, released through his Chief Press Secretary, Rafiu Ajakaye.

The governor attributed the successful release to the hands-on leadership of President Bola Tinubu, GCFR, who personally spearheaded efforts to secure the abductees’ freedom.

“The abductees were freed today, November 23. The Governor is immensely grateful to President Bola Tinubu, GCFR, for his direct initiative that made this possible,” the statement said.

It added that President Tinubu had called off his scheduled trip to the G20 Meeting in South Africa to address the security breaches in Kwara and Kebbi States.

He also ordered heightened security deployments to Kwara, demonstrating his commitment to the safety and wellbeing of Nigerians.

Governor AbdulRazaq further expressed appreciation to the Office of the National Security Adviser, the Department of State Services (DSS), the Nigerian Army, the Nigeria Intelligence Agency, and the Nigeria Police, which deployed four new tactical teams to the state under presidential directive.

The governor also thanked security personnel, religious institutions, thought leaders, and residents of Kwara State for their support and goodwill following the incident.