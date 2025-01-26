Kwara Central Senator Flags Off Free Medical Outreach Programme

Share

…targets over 1,500 constituents

The lawmaker representing Kwara Central in the National Assembly, Senator Saliu Mustapha, has flagged off a free medical outreach programme aimed at providing healthcare services to over 1,500 constituents.

The two-day event commenced over the weekend at Seriki Driver House, Ita-Adu, Gambari ward of Ilorin East Local Government Area of the state.

The outreach, managed by a team of skilled doctors, pharmacists, nurses, and other medical personnel, offered a range of services, including consultations, drug distribution, and surgeries for patients in need.

Speaking at the event, Senator Saliu Mustapha, represented by his legislative aide, Alhaji Tunde Abdulkadir, emphasised that the initiative was part of his ongoing commitment to improving healthcare access for his constituents.

He noted that this effort aligns with the healthcare delivery goals of President Bola Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda and Governor Abdulrahman AbdulRazaq’s administration agenda to deliver basic healthcare services across nooks and crannies of the state.

“The medical outreach is designed to provide free healthcare services to over 1,500 people in Kwara Central Senatorial District,” the Senator said.

He further encouraged constituents to take advantage of the services, adding that the programme would continue on Sunday at Daudu Afon in Asa Local Government Area, starting at 9:00 a.m.

Speaking with journalists, one of the medical professionals overseeing the outreach, Dr. Tijani Abdulrasheed, talked about the programme’s three main components, saying that “the first segment focuses on free medical consultations and the provision of essential drugs to patients. The second caters to individuals with vision impairments by offering free eye surgeries and corrective glasses. The third addresses surgical conditions, with operations conducted for cases such as hernias, breast lumps, hydroceles, and appendicitis,”.

Dr Abdulrasheed, who described the initiative as a commendable effort to address the healthcare challenges in the district, applauded Senator Mustapha for prioritising the well-being of his constituents, urging him to sustain such impactful projects.

One of the beneficiaries, Abdulrahman Ramat, expressed her heartfelt gratitude to the senator, noting “I had been struggling to afford my medications, but here, I was treated and given free drugs. I’m deeply grateful to Senator Saliu Mustapha for this support. May God continue to guide and bless him as he serves us,”.

Another beneficiary, Ibrahim Isiaq, who said the medical outreach has transformed his situation, added “I’ve had eye problems for a long time, which even affected my education. Today, I received free glasses and medication. I thank Senator Mustapha for this healthcare initiative and pray for his success in all his endeavours,”.

Many attendees at the medical outreach including key stakeholders from the ruling All Progressives Congress and Community leaders lauded Senator Mustapha’s initiative as a step towards addressing the persistent healthcare challenges faced by the people of Kwara Central.

