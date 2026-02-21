...Kwara CAN Speaks

According to the Secretary, Kwara State chapter of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Apostle (Barrister) Shina Ibiyemi, the coincidence of Ramadan, Lent, and the Redeemed Christian Church fasting period is not mysterious, neither does it carry any negative spiritual implication, adding that it is largely a matter of how the calendars operate, because at times, they naturally overlap.

He said: “However, beyond the calendar, there is something spiritually instructive about it. It means that many people are, at the same time, engaging in prayer, self-denial, and seeking God. That alone reminds us that fasting is a powerful spiritual discipline.

“From the Christian perspective, fasting is clearly encouraged in Scripture. “When you fast…” (Matthew 6:16) not if, but when. Every Christian should fast.

Fasting humbles the flesh and exalts the spirit. It is a tool to loose the bands of wickedness, undo heavy burdens, let the oppressed go free, and break every yoke (Isaiah 58:6).

It brings spiritual renewal and strength (Isaiah 40:31), and causes our light to break forth and our health to spring forth (Isaiah 58:8). It enhances righteous living.