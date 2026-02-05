Kwara, Benue Attacks: Abbas Calls For More Action Against Killings

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Tajudeen Abbas, has condemned the recent killings in Kwara and Benue states, which reportedly left over a hundred people dead.

He expressed concern that innocent citizens continue to lose their lives in such tragic circumstances, noting that security agencies must take more decisive action in collaboration with the public to ensure a safe society.

While over 70 people were feared killed during an attack by suspected terrorists on Woro and Nuku communities in Kaiama Local Government Area of Kwara State on Tuesday night, a separate attack occurred in Abande community, Mbaikyor Ward, Turan, Kwande LGA of Benue State, where bandits reportedly killed scores.

The Speaker, who lamented the deaths and destruction caused by insecurity in Nigeria, called for drastic and concerted efforts by all stakeholders to protect lives and property.

Abbas described the socio-economic impact of insecurity as immeasurable, stating that both the government and the citizens must collaborate to confront the nation’s common enemies.

Calling on security forces to intensify their efforts against criminals, the Speaker noted that President Bola Tinubu and the National Assembly have continued to provide the Armed Forces with the necessary resources and moral support to secure the country.

Abbas prayed for the repose of the victims’ souls while expressing empathy to their families and sent heartfelt condolences to the people and governments of Kwara and Benue states over the killings.