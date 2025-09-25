Kwara Begins Road Projects In Southern Region

The Kwara State Government has approved major construction projects across infrastructure and education sectors, in what Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq described as part of his drive for a stronger and inclusive future anchored on human capital development.

At its meeting on Thursday, the State Executive Council approved the construction of a four-storey administrative/senate building for the Kwara State University of Education (KWSUED), marking a significant step in the take-off of the Kwara Smart City project.

Commissioner for Housing and Urban Development, Dr. Segun Ogunsola, said the contract was awarded to M C & T Limited at a cost of ₦11.9 billion, with a completion timeline of 15 months. The building will house the Senate and Council Chambers, conference rooms, and offices for principal officers, including the Vice Chancellor, Deputy Vice Chancellors, Registrar, and Bursar. It will also provide office spaces for key administrative units such as Finance, Registry, Student Affairs, and Examination and Records.

In the roads sector, the council approved the construction of the Ojoku–Ilemona Bye-Pass Road in Oyun Local Government Area. The 15km road, awarded to Construction Products Nig. Ltd. for ₦6.4 billion, is expected to be completed in 19 months. The project will connect traffic from the axis to the 49km Afon–Ojoku–Offa–Odo Otin tax credit road.

The council also approved a ₦2 billion contract for the construction of the Alabe–Oreke Road in Ifelodun Local Government Area, awarded to Wallyson Ventures with a 12-month completion timeline. The road will link Ifelodun with agrarian communities in the rocky terrain and connect to Isin LGA.

Meanwhile, contractors have been mobilised to site for the rehabilitation of Offa and Lafiagi Stadia, which had been moribund for years, to expand public access to standard sports facilities across the state.