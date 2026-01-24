Kwara: Bandits Neutralised In Ongoing Military Operations

…Residents urged to fish out moles, be vigilant

Ongoing military operations have attacked terrorist camps in parts of Edu, Ifelodun, and Patigi Local Government Areas of Kwara State, neutralising many kidnappers and terrorists.

The military operations, according to a preliminary security report from the theatre, hit bandits’ camps operated by notorious kidnappers and terrorists with hideouts in Baba Sango (Ifelodun), Gbugbu (Edu), and Lata (Patigi).

“It is obvious that Operation India has put the bandits in disarray and displaced them from their positions,” according to a preliminary security report from the theatre.

“However, operations are impeded by activities of moles and informants within different communities who give out information about troop movements.”

A military source said the ongoing operations have destroyed many of their camps, while many of the bandits and terrorists also sustained varying degrees of injuries.

“Residents need to be vigilant. They need to speak up about the informants who give out information about troop movements. This is important for more success,” according to the source.