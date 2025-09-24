Kwara: Bandits Kill Police Officer, Woman, Abduct Six Others

The Kwara State Police Command has confirmed what it described as coordinated attacks on Motokun and Agboro communities in Patigi Local Government Area, resulting in the death of two people, including a police officer, and abduction of six others.

‎

A statement issued on Wednesday night by the Command’s spokesperson, SP Adetoun Ejire-Adeyemi, said: “At Motokun, preliminary findings indicate that six (6) persons were abducted, while six residents sustained injuries.

Sadly, according to the report, one female victim later died at the hospital, while the others are currently receiving medical attention.

‎

‎”The assailants subsequently moved to Agboro, where they targeted a private company. In the course of the attack, one police officer gallantly lost his life in active service, while properties within the facility was also vandalized.

‎

“‎The Kwara State Commissioner of Police, CP Adekimi Ojo psc, mnips has deployed tactical teams in collaboration with the Nigerian Army and other security stakeholders to restore order and ensure the safe rescue of abducted victims.

“Patrols and surveillance operations have been intensified in the axis, and residents are assured of the Command’s unwavering commitment to their safety.

‎

‎”The Command commiserates with the families of those affected by this tragic incident and urges members of the public to remain calm and security-conscious, while promptly reporting suspicious movements or activities to the nearest security formation.”‎