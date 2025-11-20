Kwara: Bandits Attack Church, Kill Pastor, 1 Other, Abduct Many In Eruku

Tension has gripped residents of Eruku, Ekiti Local Government Area of Kwara State, after bandits numbering about 20, attacked Christ Apostolic Church (CAC), Oke Isegun, on Tuesday evening, killing two members of the church, including the pastor and abducting several worshippers to unknown location in the bush.

The dare-devil, heavily armed bandits were said to have besieged the Christ Apostolic Church, CAC, in the outskirts of the town. The indiscriminate gunshots, which lasted more than an hour, were heard everywhere in the town as residents in other places ran helter skelter for their lives.

The community, which shares a boundary with Kogi State, was thrown into confusion as gunshots rang out during a service preparing for the church’s night vigil.

The gunmen, some masked and carrying flashlights, stormed the premises around 6 pm. One of them was seen carrying bags belonging to fleeing worshippers while others advanced through the main gate. A resident identified as Mr. Ayo said the bandits opened fire on the congregation, killing the pastor and one other worshipper.

“They just came in shooting. People ran for their lives. They took many people away.” Another resident, who requested anonymity, confirmed the attack and said vigilante members confronted the gunmen to prevent more casualties. He added that the community has suffered several similar attacks recently.

The Kwara State Commissioner of Police, Adekimi Ojo, confirmed the incident during a telephone conversation late Tuesday night. “Yes, the community is under attack.

I am presently in touch with my DPO and we learnt it was repelled immediately, but one person was killed. That’s all I can say for now,” he stated. The assault also forced travellers and residents to abandon their vehicles and homes, and flee into surrounding bushes to escape the armed invasion.

The town, which hosts the largest yam market in Kwara State, has many settlers and nonindigenes, including Fulanis, Igalas, Beriberis and Nupes, who are feared could be informants to bandits.