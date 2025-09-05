Kwara: Bandit Neutralised By Troops Of 22 Armoured Brigade

…arms, ammunition, others recovered

Troops of the 22 Armoured Brigade in Kwara State, deployed in the Forward Operating Base (FOB) Patigi, in Patigi Local Government Area, on fighting patrol around Gbugbu area, have neutralised one bandit and recovered one AK 47 rifle, rounds of ammunition and a motorcycle.

A statement by the Acting Assistant Director, Army Public Relations, 22 Armoured Brigade, Ilorin, Captain Stephen Nwankwo, said: “At about 12:10am, the vigilant troops, following a credible human intelligence on movement of armed bandits along Lema – Daban Lema Road in Edu LGA of Kwara State, conducted an ambush and subsequently made contact with the mis- creants from the ambush site.

“In the exchange of fire that ensued, the soldiers overpowered the criminals with superior firepower, forcing them to withdraw in disarray. “During a subsequent exploitation along the bandits’ withdrawal route, the troops neutralised one bandit.

Items recovered from the operation include one AK-47 rifle, one AK-47 magazine loaded with 30 rounds of 7.62mm special ammuni- tion, and a motorcycle. “The remains of the neutralised bandits have since been handed over to the appropriate authorities for further action.” Commending the gallant troops, the Commander, 22 Armoured Brigade, Brigadier General Ezra Barkins, praised their vigilance, resilience, and doggedness, urg- ing them to continue to take the fight to the enemy.