Kwara Auditor General Advocates Transparency In Govt Operations

Share

The newly appointed Auditor General of Kwara State, Fatai Olajide, has launched a series of high-level advocacy engagements with senior government officials, urging strict adherence to due process, transparency, accountability, and prudence in the management of public resources.

The strategic engagements, described as “marathon sessions,” brought together key figures in the State’s financial and administrative ecosystem, including the Secretary to the State Government, Mamman Saba Jibril; Commissioner for Finance, Hauwa Nuru; Accountant General, Abdulganiyu Sani; Permanent Secretary (Service Welfare) in the Office of the Head of Service, Mrs. Mercy Shittu; and Permanent Secretary in the State Civil Service Commission, Jimoh Kafayat.

Olajide said the sessions were a reflection of the state’s unwavering commitment to fiscal discipline and institutional integrity, stressing that transparency and accountability remain critical pillars for delivering effective and responsible governance.

“The principles of due process, accountability, and financial discipline are non-negotiable,” Olajide stated.

“As mandated by the law and in line with the Governor’s policy directives, we must ensure full compliance with all financial regulations to maintain public trust and deliver on our developmental goals.”

He called on principal officers across MDAs to cooperate with the Office of the Auditor General, emphasizing that adherence to extant financial laws would enhance service delivery and governance outcomes.

Olajide also assured the officials of professional support and collaboration, pledging that his office would continue to enforce financial best practices and act as a driver of internal accountability mechanisms.

“Our duty is not only to detect and correct but to build a system where financial prudence becomes second nature,” he added.

The participating officials commended the Auditor General’s initiative and acknowledged the importance of his advocacy. They pledged their full support and reaffirmed their commitment to upholding transparency, accountability, and due process in their respective roles.

This engagement marks a renewed push by the Kwara State Government to entrench a culture of fiscal responsibility across all levels of governance.

Share