Kwara Attack: UN, Türkiye Condemn Killings Of Residents

The United Nations (UN) and Türkiye have strongly condemned the brutal killing of no fewer than 75 residents in Woro and Nuku, Kaiama Local Government Area of the Kwara State.

New Telegraph had earlier reported that on Tuesday, February 3, armed terrorists invaded the Woro community in the Kaiama Local Government Area of the State.

The terrorists killed no fewer than 75 residents during the onslaught, injured dozens, and several others are said to be missing in the aftermath of the violence.

Reacting to the incident, Reacting to the development on Thursday, the UN Secretary-General, António Guterres, in a statement issued by his spokesperson, Stéphane Dujarric, expressed deep sympathy with the victims and reaffirmed the UN’s support for Nigeria in its fight against terrorism.

“The Secretary-General conveys his heartfelt condolences to the families of the victims and to the people and Government of Nigeria. He wishes a speedy recovery to the injured,” the statement read.

The UN chief also reiterated the organisation’s commitment to standing with Nigeria against terrorism and violent extremism, stressing the need for accountability.

“The Secretary-General reiterates the solidarity of the United Nations with the Government and people of Nigeria in their efforts to fight terrorism and violent extremism and stresses the importance of bringing the perpetrators to justice,” the statement added.

Meanwhile, multiple residents who spoke to SaharaReporters on Thursday said community members had consistently alerted traditional authorities, local government officials and the state government about the suspicious movement of armed strangers and their presence in nearby forests, but no meaningful action was taken.

According to two residents who spoke separately to SaharaReporters, youths in Kaiama had raised the alarm on several occasions after noticing unfamiliar armed men camping in bushes surrounding their communities.

“Before these attacks happened, our youths went to the traditional ruler many times to report that strange people were gathering inside the forest close to our villages,” one resident said.

“They did not only stop there. They also informed the local government council and the state government. Everybody knew, but nobody came to protect us.”

Another resident confirmed that the warnings were escalated to state and local authorities but were allegedly ignored.

“We reported to the state government and to the local government authorities that terrorists were around us. We begged them to deploy security operatives to clear the forests,” the resident said.