Kwara Attack ‘Pure Massacre’ – Gov AbdulRazaq

Following the brutal killings of residents in Woro and Nuku Local Government Area of Kwara State by terrorists, Governor Abdulrahman AbdulRazaq has described the attack as a “Pure massacre.”

Governor AbdulRazaq, who spoke when he visited the area and the Palace of the Emir of Kaiama, Muazu Omar, said 75 people killed in the incident have been buried.

AbdulRazaq explained that the Muslim community was targeted by the terrorists for resisting ‘perveted’ terrorist doctrine.

“It’s different from what we used to see, where subjects were kidnapped for ransom. This was just a pure massacre, and it’s something we truly condemn and commiserate with you over.”

“Seventy-five have been buried. We are short of words, but we thank the security agencies for their work.

“Because they absolutely refused a change in doctrine, they were attacked and massacred,” the governor noted.

He, however, promised that those behind it would be fished out, saying, “They’ve murdered sleep, and I can assure you that within the next month, the whole place will be flooded with soldiers.”

“Our administration will continue to work with the security agencies to rid our communities of these ungodly and misguided criminals,” he said.

Meanwhile, President Bola Tinubu had deployed a battalion of the army to the state.

“President Tinubu said the new military command will spearhead Operation Savannah Shield to checkmate the barbaric terrorists and protect defenceless communities,” presidential spokesman, Bayo Onanuga, said in a statement late Wednesday.

He condemned the “beastly attack” that he said was carried out against villagers who had rejected the jihadists’ ideology.

The Nigerian military has intensified operations against terrorists and armed bandits.

Last month, the military said it had launched “sustained coordinated offensive operations against terrorist elements” in Kwara state.