Kwara Attack: Gov Adeleke Commiserates With State Govt

…Tightens Security for Ora, Border Areas

Osun State Governor, Ademola Adeleke, has commiserated with the Government and people of Kwara State over the gruesome killings of innocent citizens in Woro and Nuku communities of Kaiama Local Government Area.

Governor Adeleke, in a condolence message, sympathised with the Government and people of Kwara State, particularly Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, and the families of the victims affected by the unfortunate incident.

“I am deeply saddened by the reports of the mass killing of innocent Nigerians in Woro and Nuku communities of Kaiama. On behalf of the Government and people of Osun State, I extend our heartfelt condolences to the Government and people of Kwara State over this painful tragedy,” Governor Adeleke said.

“The people of Osun stand in solidarity with Kwara at this difficult time. We mourn with the bereaved families and pray that Almighty God grants them the strength to bear this irreparable loss, while healing those who sustained injuries.”

The Governor, in a statement signed by his spokesperson, Mallam Olawale Rasheed, also disclosed that the Osun State Government has intensified security surveillance and coordination in border communities, particularly Ora and other adjoining areas, to forestall any spillover of violence and to ensure the safety of residents.

He commended the prompt intervention of security agencies and urged sustained collaboration among neighbouring states, traditional institutions, and security formations to decisively tackle violent crimes and protect lives and property.

Governor Adeleke prayed for peace and stability in Kaiama and across Kwara State, reaffirming Osun State’s commitment to regional cooperation and proactive security measures.