Kwara Assembly Passes Harmonised Taxes, Levies Bill Into Law

The Kwara State House of Assembly has passed the Harmonised Taxes and Levies (Approval for Collection) Bill, 2025, into law.

The passage followed the consideration and adoption of the report of the House Committee on Finance and Appropriation during plenary.

The report was presented by the committee chairman and lawmaker representing Ilorin East, Ariola Fatimoh Lawal, who affirmed that it truly reflected the deliberations and resolutions reached at the committee stage.

Following the adoption of the report, the Speaker of the House, Engineer Yakub Danladi Salihu, directed the Clerk to read the bill for the third time in line with Order Eleven, Rule Seventy-Three (1) of the House Standing Rules.

The Harmonised Taxes and Levies (Approval for Collection) Bill, 2025, was subsequently read for the third time and duly passed into law.

Thereafter, Speaker Danladi directed the Clerk of the House to prepare a clean copy of the bill for onward transmission to the Governor for assent.

The passage of the bill marks a landmark legislative step aimed at strengthening revenue administration and ensuring uniformity in tax and levy collection across Kwara State.