Kwara Assembly Passes 2025 Appropriation Budget Into Law

Kwara State House of Assembly has passed the 2025 Appropriation Budget size of N584.7 billion, an increase of N44.3 billion as against the figure of N540.4 billion that was initially presented by the Executive.

In the approved budget, provisions were made for increases in critical sectors, including education, health, agriculture, water, Housing, youths and works and transport.

The budget estimate was passed after considering the Report of House Committee on Finance and Appropriation at the Committee of Supply laid before the House by its Chairman, Hon. Fatimah Arinola Lawal representing Ilorin East Constituency.

Lawal said the approved estimate contained a Recurrent Expenditure of N205.3 billion against N204.7 billion, indicating an increase of N585.7 million, while Capital Expenditure stands at N379.4 billion as against the Sum of N335.7 billion presented by the Executive with a difference of N43.7 billion increase.

