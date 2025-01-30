Kwara Assembly Passes 2025 Appropriation Bill Into Law

Share

…Increases budget by N44.3bn

Kwara State House of Assembly has passed the 2025 Appropriation Budget size of N584.7bn, an increase of N44.3bn as against the figure of N540.4bn that was initially presented by the Executive.

In the approved budget, provisions were made for increases in critical sectors, including education, health, agriculture, water, Housing, youths and works & transport.

The budget estimate was passed after considering the Report of the House Committee on Finance and Appropriation at the Committee of Supply laid before the House by its Chairman, Hon. Fatimah Arinola Lawal representing Ilorin East Constituency.

Hon. Lawal said the approved estimate contained a Recurrent Expenditure of N205.3bn against N204.7bn, indicating an increase of N585.7m, while Capital Expenditure stands at N379.4bn as against the Sum of N335.7bn presented by the Executive with a difference of N43.7bn increase.

She said: “The estimate was thoroughly scrutinised as relevant government Ministries, Agencies Para stalls and other stakeholders were invited for clarifications before arriving at the approved budget.

“The Appropriation Bill was read the third time by Clerk of the House, Alhaji Kareem Olayiwola Ahmed. Consequently, the Speaker, Engineer Yakubu Danlad-Salihu directed the Clerk to prepare a clean copy of the proposed budget estimate for the Governor’s assent.”

