Kwara Assembly Okays AbdulRazaq’s Commissioners’ List

The Kwara State House of Assembly has confirmed the 18 Commissioner-nominees sent to it by Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq.

Also confirmed by the Assembly is one Commissioner II Nominee for the Kwara State Civil Service Commission.

This is sequel to their coming out clean in the screening exercise by the House of Assembly which lasted three legislative days.

All the 18 Commissioner-nominees and one Commissioner II nominee were considered and confirmed by the House at the Committee of Whole.

They include Abdulganiy Abdulazeez Kola – Asa LGA, Aliyu Kora Sabi – Baruten LGA, Shehu Ndanusa Usman- Edu LGA, Afolashade Opeyemi Kemi- Ekiti, Dr. Segun Ogunsola – Ifelodun, Abdulquawiy Olododo- Ilorin East, Sa’adatu Modibbo Kawu- Ilorin South, Senior Ibrahim Sulyman, Ilorin West and Hauwa Nuru- Ilorin West.

Others are Damilola Yusuf- Isin LGA, Oloruntoyosi Thomas- Isin LGA, Bola Olukoju- Irepodun, Hon. Abubakar Abdullahi Bata- Kaiama, Bello John Olarewaju – Moro, Dr. Amina Ahmed El-Imam – Offa, Dr. Mary Arinde – Oke-Ero, Olaitan Buraimoh – Oyun, Usman Yunusa Lade- Patigi LGA; and Mrs. Jemilat Adamu Bake, Commissioner II Civil Service Commission.

After the confirmation exercise, the Speaker directed the Clerk to the House to communicate the confirmation to Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq immediately after the day’s proceedings.