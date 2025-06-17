Kwara Assembly Considers 25 Bills, Over 60 Motions

Share

The Kwara State House of Assembly has, in the last two years, considered 25 bills and over 60 motions in what it described as purposeful and impactful legislation aimed at improving the lives of residents across the state.

Speaker of the House, Yakubu Danladi-Salihu, disclosed this during a plenary session to mark the second anniversary of the 10th Legislature.

According to him, the Assembly has remained committed to democratic values such as transparency, equity, and accountability while fulfilling its constitutional duties.

He stated that the gains of the legislature are evident in the lives of Kwarans, attributing the success to constructive engagements with the executive arm.

Danladi-Salihu noted that within the two-year period, the Assembly had considered 25 bills, 62 motions, 16 matters of general and urgent public importance, and 12 reports arising from petitions received by the House.

He said the significance of the anniversary lies in the overall appraisal of the legislature’s work so far, and should inspire even more vigour and tenacity in the next chapter of legislative activity.

The Speaker commended his colleagues for their various people-oriented projects and urged them to continue focusing on initiatives that improve the socio-economic wellbeing of their constituents.

He also praised Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq for responding promptly to House resolutions and for promoting the independence of the three arms of government, which he said is yielding positive results in the state.

Danladi-Salihu expressed appreciation to the Clerk of the House, Ahmed Olayiwola Kareem, the management team, and the entire staff of the Assembly for their commitment, which he noted had contributed significantly to the success of the Tenth Legislature.

He also thanked stakeholders including the State Chairman of the All Progressives Congress, Sunday Fagbemi, other party executives, security chiefs, and members of the press for their support and wide coverage of the Assembly’s activities.

Among the bills passed so far are the Kwara State Water User Associations Bill, the Freedom of Information Bill, the University of Education Bill, the University Teaching Hospital Bill, the Roads Fund and Administration Bill, the Rural Access Road Agency Bill, the Education Trust Fund (Amendment) Bill, the Environmental Protection Agency (Amendment) Bill, the Secret Cults and Secret Societies (Prohibition) (Amendment) Bill, and the Prohibition of Kidnapping (Amendment) Bill.

Share