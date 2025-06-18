Kwara Assembly: Bill To Establish Magistrate Courts Passes 2nd Reading

Share

The Bill for the establishment of Magistrate Courts, and to provide for the appointment and working conditions of the Magistrates of Kwara State, as well as for other related matters, have passed through the Second Reading in the State House of Assembly.

This was sequel to a motion moved by the House Leader, Magaji Oba Abdulkadir (Ilorin Central) and seconded by Abolarin Ganiyu Gabriel (Ekiti).

Magaji Abdulkadir, while leading the debate on the general principles of the Bill, described the proposed law for the establishment and regulations of the Magistrates Courts in Kwara State as one that represents a major legislative development aimed at standardising the judiciary at lower court level vis a vis structure, appointment, power, working conditions and conduct of Magistrates.

The following Honourable Members also contributed to the debate on the general principles of the Bill: Mohammed Baba Salihu (Okuta/Yashikira), Arinola Fatima Lawal (Ilorin East), Bamigboye Joseph Olajire (Oke-Ero), Abdullahi Halidu Danbaba (Kaiama/kemanji/Wajibe), Ogunniyi David Sheun (Ojomu/Balogun), Ganiyu Folabi Salahu (Omupo).

The Clerk to the House was directed to read the Bill the Second time and it passed through Second Reading

The Bill was thereafter referred to the House Committee on Ethics, Privileges and Judiciary to conduct a Public Hearing and to present its report as soon as possible.

