Kwara Artisans Hail AbdulRazaq’s Empowerment Initiatives

The Kwara State Artisan Congress has commended Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq for his consistent support to artisans since assuming office in 2019, describing him as a dependable ally.

The group said its members have benefited immensely from the state government’s social investment schemes, which have also enabled them to acquire land for their permanent secretariat currently under construction.

Speaking during a meeting in Ilorin which the Governor briefly attended, the Chairman of the Congress, Alhaji Jimoh Adesina, lauded the administration’s impact on the socio-economic lives of Kwarans, particularly those in the informal sector.

“We owe the purchase of the land for our Secretariat to the Governor’s support,” Adesina said, as he urged for continued government assistance, especially in the areas of employment opportunities and mobility aids for members.

The Governor was accompanied by the Commissioner for Works, Engr Abdulquawiy Olododo; Senior Adviser and Counsellor, Alhaji Saadu Salau; Special Adviser on Special Duties, Alhaji AbdulRazaq Jiddah; and Senior Special Assistant on Religion (Islam), Alhaji Ibrahim Danmegoro, among others.

In his remarks, Governor AbdulRazaq reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to the welfare of artisans and other groups through various social programmes.

He assured the artisans that their requests, including the completion of their secretariat, would be given due attention.

“Artisans and other segments of the society will continue to benefit from our social programmes as we are committed to strengthening legitimate businesses and initiatives,” he stated.

Also present at the meeting were the BoT Chairman of the Artisan Congress, Alhaji Abdulwaheed Idowu; Alangua Gaa-Akanbi, Alhaji Abdulyekeen Usman Akanbi; Lady Vice Chairman of the Association, Chief Mrs Atoyebi Olayinka; and other community and association leaders.