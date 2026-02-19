Kwara APC Holds Peaceful Congress Across 193 Wards

Kwara State chapter of the All Progressive Congress (APC) on Wednesday held congresses across the 193 wards of the state, indicating emergence of the party leadership at that level.

Widely covered by the Screening and Appeals Committee from the national secretariat of the party, the exercise was peaceful and carnival-like across many of the places visited by reporters in Ilorin, the state capital, and a few other areas in the state, including Asa, Ekiti, and Baruten.

Speaking to reporters on the sideline of the event at the party’s secretariat in Ilorin, APC Chairman, Prince Sunday Fagbemi, said the new leaders emerged through affirmation, adding the exercise indicates a change of batons and solidifying the foundation of the party structure.

“This is the ward congress of the party which takes place in all 193 wards in the state. So far so good, we have not heard any adverse reports.

The idea behind affirmation is to make the exercise less rancorous,” the Chairman said. “It is an affirmative congress because our people are supposed to be carried on from where they are, but it is a constitutional responsibility of the party to go through the process.”