Kwara APC Elects LG Officials Amid Peaceful Congress

…as party’s national team hails Gov AbdulRazaq’s leadership

Kwara State’s ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) faithful on Saturday renewed the mandate of their leaders across the 16 local governments through a consensus arrangement.

The exercise, which attracted party leaders and stalwarts in their numbers, was generally peaceful amid large turnouts across the state.

It was monitored by national officials of the APC, in company of the Chairman of the State Congress Committee, Alhaji Abdullahi Samari and other party officials.

“This is highly commendable, we commend the state’s electoral management committee for a very excellent work in the premises of the election process we’ve seen. It is very impressive,” Secretary of the Ward and Local Government Congress Committee to Kwara State, Oche Muhammed, told newsmen in Ilorin shortly after monitoring some congress centres.

“The people are highly comported. They are peaceful, orderly, and the process was successful in the line of the rules and regulations of the party. The information we are getting so far is highly impressive, just like the places we’ve been to. They were orderly, peaceful, and very successful also.

“Yes, we want to say we have a very big confidence in the newly elected party executive we’ve seen. With the level of orderliness, we are assured that the party is expecting many, many big things to come in future elections, both local and the national elections.”

Muhammed noted that there’s a lot to be learned from Kwara State, given the comportment of members and the impressive outcome.

“While we don’t have a practical experience of what has been happening in other state, from what we’ve seen, Kwara is among the top so far,” he added.

While speaking to newsmen in Asa, Hon. Rukayat Shittu, a member representing Owode/Onire Constituency at the Kwara House of Assembly, described the event as cool and peaceful.

“The atmosphere is cool and peaceful and we are very confident that this local government, like others, is for Mallam AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq; it is for the All Progressives Congress. We assure you that come 2027, we are going to the elections in unity like this,” she said.

Hon Yinusa Oniboki, a member representing Afon Constituency, said the affirmation of the party executives shows that the party leadership and members are united for the common good of the state.

Chairman of the Niger River Basin Development Authority, Alhaji Abdullateef Gidado Alakawa, said the peaceful conduct of the exercise attests to the good leadership of Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq.

“This is not an accident, it is an affirmation of our appreciation of the good work of the progressive party under the leadership of Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq. There is no ward in Asa Local Government that has not felt the impact of the party through the Governor,” he said.

“Our people came out today to say that they are never tired of this party because under the leadership of the current executive, this party has continued to win elections and no one changes the winning team.

“That is why we have consolidated and revalidated (their offices) so that the local government would continue to wax stronger and become the darling of our leader, the Governor of Kwara State. The Governor has not disappointed us and will not disappoint this party.”

Prof Sheu Raheem Adaramaja, Chairman State Universal Basic Education Board (SUBEB), who is also from Asa, said the exercise signifies that the APC is deeply rooted at the grassroot levels, adding that the affirmation of the new leaders represents the common wishes of the people.

“We are here today for the APC Local Government Congress for Asa, and it was purely affirmation, as directed by the National Executive Committee of our party. And that is what we are doing today. There is no difference,” he said.

End