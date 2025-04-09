Kwara APC Elders Knock Northerners Criticizing Ojulari’s Appointment

Share

The Elders Caucus of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Kwara State has criticized some Northerners for condemning the appointment of a Kwaran, Bashir Ojulari, as the Group Chief Executive Officer of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation Limited (NNPCL).

In a strongly worded statement, the Elders Caucus questioned why some Northerners would view Kwarans as Southerners when it comes to issues of appointments and other benefits.

The statement was jointly signed by the Chairman of the APC Elders Caucus, Kunle Sulaiman (Kwara Central), Deputy Chairman, Mohammed Ahmed (Kwara North), Deputy Chairman, James Ayeni (Kwara South), and the Secretary, AbdulMumini Katibi.

“As members of the APC in the North Central zone, we are taken aback and surprised that the appointment of Bashir Bayo Ojulari, who is undeniably a proud son of Kwara State from the Igbomina stock, is being criticized by some northerners and a few southerners alike, who claim that the President has appointed a Yoruba man to head the corporation.

“It is quite ironic that some of these individuals from Northern Nigeria are also complaining and insinuating that the position has been given to a non-northerner. The question we would like to ask them is: Where does Kwara State belong? Southern Nigeria or Northern Nigeria?

“Geographically, Nigeria is divided into six geopolitical zones, and Kwara is undoubtedly part of the North Central zone.”

The Elders Caucus further emphasized that Bashir Bayo Ojulari’s past achievements and extensive experience in the oil industry were the key factors that qualified him on merit for the role, which led to his well-deserved recognition and appointment as the GCEO of NNPCL.

“We urge Nigerians to focus on the ability and competency of appointees, rather than allowing sentimentality to cloud judgment regarding the President’s appointments, as seen in the case of Bashir Bayo Ojulari’s appointment. This is essential for progress and development in Nigeria,” the statement read.

The group expressed their appreciation to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for this appointment and others made for Kwara State, noting, “We are indeed very happy and grateful to him.”

“We also want to thank our leader, the Executive Governor of Kwara State and Chairman of the Nigeria Governors’ Forum, Mallam AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, for his pivotal role in ensuring that Kwara citizens secure Federal appointments.

“As Elders of the APC in the State, we commend and salute him for his efforts toward the general development of Kwara State, and we pledge our unwavering loyalty to him and his administration.”

To Bashir Bayo Ojulari, they added, “We congratulate him on his well-deserved appointment. We are confident that he will discharge the functions of his office with utmost diligence and to the best of his ability.”

Share

Please follow and like us:

Share this: Facebook

X

More

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Threads

Email

